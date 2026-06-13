Iran rules out resolution of peace talks

Man holds the Iranian imperial flag in Brussels. Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson/ The Brussels Times.

The Iranian government has ruled out the possibility of reaching a ceasefire agreement with the United States within the next 24 hours, according to a spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose government is mediating the conflict, had suggested that an agreement could be finalised within a day.

The Iranian spokesperson, Esmaïl Baghaï, clarified that the exact date of the accord’s signing is yet to be determined, adding, “It will not happen tomorrow, Sunday.” He expressed optimism that an agreement could be reached “in the coming days.”

Sharif, meanwhile, posted on X that the two sides are “closer to a peace agreement than ever before.” He thanked both nations for their “persistent commitment” during negotiations and voiced confidence that “this historic peace agreement will form a solid foundation for lasting peace.”

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