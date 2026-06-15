'Where do we stand today?': Belgium hesitant to join Hormuz mission without security guarantees

Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA). Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Belgium wants clarity on security conditions in Strait of Hormuz before it decides whether to participate in a multinational maritime mission following agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Speaking in parliament on Monday, PM Bart De Wever (N-VA) said overnight accord appeared "more solid" than previous agreements but he cautioned significant uncertainties remained.

"The stability of the Middle East is inconceivable if Iran acquires a nuclear weapon," De Wever told lawmakers during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on European affairs.

"The question of Iran's nuclear ambitions, therefore, remains highly relevant. That was, moreover, the central issue behind the United States' military intervention."

De Wever also pointed to unresolved maritime security issues in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes.

Belgium is part of a coalition of around 50 countries led by France and the UK that is preparing a defensive multinational operation that wants to restore freedom of navigation through the waterway once security conditions permit.

"That seems to me to be a second pertinent question: where do we stand today?" De Wever said. "I expect consultations in the coming days."

Belgium has already positioned the minehunter Primula in the region as what De Wever described as a "concrete sign" of the country's willingness to contribute.

However, PM stressed that any Belgian participation would still require formal political approval.

"The continuation of Belgian participation remains subject to a formal political decision and requires a solid legal basis in accordance with international law, as well as clear agreements on the mandate and sufficient clarity regarding security conditions," he said.

The comments suggest that while Belgium has signalled its readiness to play a role in safeguarding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the government remains cautious about committing military assets before the practical details of any mission are fully defined.

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