Brussels Airport operations return to normal after Aviapartner strike

Credit : Belga.

Check-in and boarding operations at Brussels Airport returned to normal on Tuesday morning after a wildcat strike by workers at ground handling company Aviapartner disrupted around 60 flights the previous day.

In a brief statement, Brussels Airport said all Aviapartner employees had resumed work.

"Check-in and boarding for flights handled by Aviapartner can once again take place normally," the airport said.

Passengers were warned, however, that some residual delays could still occur.

The wildcat strike began in the early hours of Monday morning, causing significant disruption to airport operations, affecting around 60 flights and delaying thousands of travellers.

The dispute has not been fully resolved.

A conciliation meeting between Aviapartner management and trade unions took place on Tuesday morning as both sides sought to address the issues that triggered the walkout.

According to the unions Synova, ACV Puls and BBTK, the strike stemmed from longstanding employee frustrations that they are not sufficiently listened to, valued or involved in decision-making.

The industrial action came at the start of a busy summer travel period and highlighted broader concerns about working conditions within the airport's ground handling sector.

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