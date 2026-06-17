Belgians are drinking less beer, and alcohol-free brews are not filling the gap

This picture shows 'Jupiler' beers at a football game. Credit: Tom Goyvaerts

Belgium's beer consumption continued to fall in 2025 despite a sharp rise in alcohol-free alternatives, according to new figures released by the Belgian Brewers Federation on Wednesday.

Total beer consumption dropped by 3.2% last year to 6.2 million hectolitres. Both the hospitality sector and supermarkets recorded lower sales, with volumes down 4.1% in cafés and restaurants and 2.6% in retail stores.

Belgium's brewers have traditionally relied on exports to offset weaker domestic demand, but overseas sales are also declining. Exports fell to 14.4 million hectolitres in 2025, continuing a downward trend that began during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Demand outside the EU weakened particularly sharply, with non-EU countries importing 14% less Belgian beer than the previous year. Exports to those markets totalled 1.8 million hectolitres.

One bright spot for the industry was the growing popularity of alcohol-free beer. Consumption of beers containing less than 0.5% alcohol surged by 32% compared with 2024.

When low-alcohol beers of up to 3.5% ABV are included, the category grew by 17% and now accounts for 6.5% of the Belgian beer market. Of the country's roughly 1,600 different beers, around 120 are alcohol-free.

The sector nevertheless continues to face challenges, with several breweries closing in recent months. Belgium still counts 395 breweries, however.

Despite the difficult market conditions, investment remained strong. Brewers invested €213 million in 2025, up from €178 million the year before, focusing on sustainability measures such as reducing water and energy consumption, as well as developing new alcohol-free products.

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