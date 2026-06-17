CEO of KBC's largest shareholder steps down

KBC headquarters in Brussels, pictured on Wednesday 04 September 2019 Credit: Belga/ Thierry Roge

Cera and KBC Ancora's CEO Frederik Vandepitte has stepped down as chief executive with 'immediate effect', the organisations announced on Wednesday.

Both companies are major shareholders in KBC Group. Vandepitte had served as a managing director of the Cera group since 1 February 2024.

In a brief statement, Cera said the departure had been agreed "by mutual consent" but did not provide any further explanation.

Two long-serving members of the management teams at Cera and KBC Ancora will immediately take over his responsibilities.

Marc De Ceuster and Franky Depickere will assume Vandepitte's duties until a permanent replacement is found.

De Ceuster has been appointed interim permanent representative of the statutory directors of both Cera and KBC Ancora.

Related News