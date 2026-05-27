Nine people injured after accident involving three buses in Wallonia

Illustrative image of LETEC buses. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

Nine people suffered minor injuries on Wednesday following a collision involving three buses in Liège, the local police reported.

The accident occurred at around 13:30 near Place Général Leman. Isabelle Tasset, a spokesperson for Walloon public transport company LeTec, stated that at the time of the accident, a bus on line E69 was stationary, with a bus from line B2 parked behind it.

A third bus from line 65, operated by subcontractor Keolis, attempted to overtake and hit the side of the second parked bus.

According to Liège police, one bus was able to resume operations immediately, another required inspection, while the third needed towing.

Emergency services responded to the scene with two ambulances, a Paramedical Intervention Team (PIT), and a mobile emergency and resuscitation unit (SMUR).

Liège firefighters triggered a preliminary Medical Intervention Plan to coordinate the response. "Our priority is assisting those affected. We are cooperating fully with authorities to establish the exact circumstances of the accident," Tasset added.

LeTec organised temporary detours for its buses during the intervention, which was still ongoing as of 14:30.

The accident occurred within LeTec's dedicated bus infrastructure, preventing any impact on general traffic. "Bus services remain operational with temporary diversions via car lanes, and tram traffic is unaffected," the spokesperson assured.

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