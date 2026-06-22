Future teachers in Flanders will face mandatory maths and language exams

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Student teachers in Flanders will have to pass mandatory tests in certain topics before they can begin their first teaching placement.

Announced by Flemish Education Minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA), the new rules will apply from September 2027 and ensure that newly qualified teachers meet minimum standards before entering the classroom.

Students training to become nursery teachers will have to pass a Dutch language test. Those preparing for primary school teaching will also need to pass tests in mathematics and French.

Those who fail the tests will not be allowed to start their first placement, but they will be given opportunities to improve their skills and retake assessments.

The reforms also introduce clear minimum requirements for teacher training programmes, focusing on three areas: subject knowledge, teaching methods, and classroom management. In addition, lecturers in teacher training courses will be required to have practical experience in schools, strengthening the link between training and classroom reality.

The Flemish government says the changes were developed in cooperation with teacher training institutions and education organisations, and are based on research and recommendations from education experts.

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