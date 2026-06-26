Belgium must beat New Zealand to keep World Cup hopes alive

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia speaks to his players during a friendly against Tunisia in Brussels on 6 June 2026, as the Red Devils prepared for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour.

Belgium must beat New Zealand in their final Group G match on Friday to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign alive.

After drawing 1-1 with Egypt and 0-0 against Iran, the Red Devils have just two points and no longer control their own destiny.

Victory would keep Belgium in contention for a place in the knockout stages, although their final position will also depend on the outcome of the Egypt-Iran match.

Depending on the results, Belgium could still finish first or second in the group or progress as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams. Defeat would eliminate them.

Belgium have struggled in front of goal, scoring only once in the tournament, an own goal forced by Romelu Lukaku. The team has now failed to score in six of its last eight matches at major tournaments, piling pressure on head coach Rudi Garcia.

Garcia is expected to reshuffle his starting line-up after another disappointing attacking display against Iran.

Defender Nathan Ngoy is suspended, while winger Jérémy Doku is unlikely to start after illness and a brief return home for the birth of his son. Lukaku has recovered from injury but may not be fit enough to play the full 90 minutes.

New Zealand also require a win after taking just one point from their opening two matches, drawing 2-2 with Iran before losing 3-1 to Egypt. The sides have never met before.

Related News