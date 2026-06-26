Belgian now heads three Lufthansa Group airlines

Brussels Airlines CEO Dieter Vranckx. © Belga

Belgian aviation executive Dieter Vranckx has been appointed chairman of three airlines within the Lufthansa Group.

In addition to serving as chairman of Brussels Airlines, Vranckx has now been named chairman of both Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines.

The 53-year-old worked at Brussels Airlines between 2018 and 2021, first as Chief Financial Officer before becoming Chief Executive Officer. He later took over as CEO of Swiss before being appointed Chief Commercial Officer of the Lufthansa Group in 2024.

Vranckx has served as chairman of Brussels Airlines' board since mid-2024.

Earlier this week, Austrian Airlines announced that Vranckx would become its supervisory board chairman. On Friday, Swiss also confirmed his appointment as chairman of its board of directors.

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