UNESCO makes decision on potential new endangered World Heritage site

The logo of UNESCO during the 75th anniversary celebrations. Credit: Belga/Julien de Rosa/Pool/AFP

The Great Barrier Reef has avoided being placed on UNESCO’s list of endangered World Heritage sites despite concerns over widespread coral bleaching.

UNESCO highlighted in a report that the reef has shown signs of resilience but continues to struggle with rising sea temperatures and heat stress. Since 2021, the organisation has been monitoring the health of the world’s largest coral reef system.

The Australian government welcomed the decision, fearing a “threatened” status could damage tourism. The reef contributes over AUD 9 billion (€5.5 billion) annually to the economy and attracts over 2 million visitors each year.

Queensland’s government identified climate change as a major driver of rising sea temperatures and coral bleaching. UNESCO acknowledged efforts by Australian authorities to combat climate change and improve water quality but stressed that significant challenges remain in ensuring the reef’s long-term protection.

Last year, the Great Barrier Reef experienced what scientists described as the “most severe bleaching ever recorded.” Elevated ocean temperatures in 2024 were cited as the main cause.

Covering 345,000 square kilometres, the reef is home to over 1,500 species of fish and 411 types of hard coral. Widespread bleaching occurred under the previous Australian government due to increasingly hot oceans; even cooler waters in 2022 failed to prevent mass bleaching events.

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