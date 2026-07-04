Pope asks Europe to protect migrants at rare Lampedusa visit

Pope Leo XIV. Credit: Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Belga

Pope Leo XIV has called on Europe to strengthen its efforts to protect migrants during his visit to the Italian island of Lampedusa on Saturday.

The pontiff described the migration crisis as a “historic challenge” for European nations, urging them to take responsibility rooted in their shared history and unique cultural heritage.

Europe must tackle the migration situation comprehensively, he said. This requires combining emergency assistance with long-term strategic planning, integrating and supporting migrants while ensuring no one is forced to flee their home.

The dignity of every individual must be upheld at all times, the Pope emphasised in his homily.

Lampedusa, one of the main gateways for migrants entering Europe, has witnessed countless lives lost during perilous sea crossings. The Pope began his brief visit by laying a wreath at the cemetery containing several migrant graves.

He then visited the Porta Europa, a symbolic monument dedicated to migrants. Later, he toured Molo Favaloro, a key arrival point for migrants, which was renamed ‘Molo Papa Francesco’ on Saturday in honour of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

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