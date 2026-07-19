Former Lierse footballer gains dramatic entry to World Cup final after travel ban

20150221 - LIER, BELGIUM: Spanish Lierse player Joan Capdevila pictured during a photoshoot, in Lier, Saturday 21 February 2015. BELGA PHOTO FRANK ABBELOOS

Former Spain defender Joan Capdevila will attend the World Cup final in East Rutherford after securing permission to enter the United States following an initial visa problem.

The 48-year-old had faced missing the match between Spain and Argentina after he was unable to obtain an entry visa.

Capdevila said on X that he had sought help from US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and his appeal was successful.

He later posted an Instagram selfie from New York airport with former team-mate Marcos Senna, confirming his arrival.

His ESTA travel authorisation had reportedly been refused because he played in a football match in Iran in 2016.

Capdevila was part of the Spain side that won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, beating the Netherlands 1-0 in the final.

The former left-back played for Espanyol, Atletico Madrid, Deportivo La Coruna, Villarreal and Benfica during his career, and also spent half a season with Lierse in 2015.

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