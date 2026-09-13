Nivea CEO warns against impending EU regulations

A factory operated by Procter and Gamble in Belgium. Credit: Belga

Beiersdorf chief executive Vincent Warnery has warned that Europe’s cosmetics industry could lose its global edge unless the EU avoids imposing overly strict regulation.

In an interview with German news agency DPA, Warnery said he did not want the sector to become “the next car industry,” arguing that excessive rules could weaken European manufacturers against international rivals.

He said companies from outside the EU often face fewer regulatory burdens, putting European businesses at a disadvantage. Warnery pointed in particular to the US, China and South Korea, where, he said, many of the same rules do not apply.

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The industry contributes jobs and prosperity across Europe, he said, and urged Brussels not to burden it with regulations that would damage its competitiveness.

Warnery argued that European skincare products already meet the world’s toughest quality standards. Even so, he said manufacturers are being asked to remove certain ingredients from their formulas although, under normal use, they pose no risk.

He also criticised the planned revision of the EU directive on urban wastewater treatment, which would make cosmetics and pharmaceutical companies financially liable for pollution costs.

According to Warnery, companies such as Beiersdorf could be forced to pay large sums despite being responsible for only a small share of the pollution.

The French executive has led Beiersdorf since May 2021. Before joining the company, he held senior roles including at French cosmetics giant L’Oréal.

Beiersdorf grew strongly after Warnery took over, but it recently reported a fall in sales linked to weak performance at its flagship Nivea brand.