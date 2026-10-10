Trump criticises Nobel Peace Prize after missing out again

US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP via Belga

US President Donald Trump on Friday criticised the Nobel Peace Prize after not being named this year’s winner, insisting he deserved the award.

Speaking in local time on Friday, Trump said the prize had been discredited by what he called “a handful of radical ideologues.” He said the United States, represented by him as president, should have received the Nobel Peace Prize.

“This is an indelible stain on Norway and on the people who made this disgraceful and embarrassing decision,” Trump said.

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Trump also said he had never heard of this year’s winner, Navanethem Pillay, a South African jurist and former judge at the International Criminal Court.

Pillay received the prize for “her efforts to promote peace and international law,” according to the Nobel committee.

Last year’s winner, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, gave her gold medal to Trump.