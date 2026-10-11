EU defence commissioner calls for Ukraine strategy after Trump's attack

Credit: Andrius Kubilius on X

The European Union and Ukraine should consider developing their own independent strategy for peace in Ukraine, the EU’s defence commissioner said on Sunday after US President Donald Trump attacked Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Andrius Kubilius, the European Commissioner for Defence and Space, said the bloc had so far been Ukraine’s only serious financial backer while expecting US leadership to help secure peace.

“Until now, the European Union was the only serious financial supporter of Ukraine, but it expected US leadership to contribute to bringing peace to Ukraine,” the Lithuanian commissioner wrote on social media.

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“The time has come for the EU and Ukraine to jointly develop and implement an independent peace strategy,” he added.

His remarks appeared to reflect a personal view rather than official EU policy.

The comments came after Trump said on Saturday that Ukraine should “find a new leader,” following criticism from Zelenskyy over Washington’s easing of sanctions on Russian diesel.

Zelenskyy made those remarks as Trump faces pressure over fuel prices just weeks before the midterm elections.

Trump accused the Ukrainian president of obstructing a deal with Moscow and of ignoring instructions not to strike Russian refineries.

Kyiv and its European allies have warned that easing pressure on Moscow would help fund the Kremlin’s war.