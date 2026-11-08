A local bus struck a camel in southern Germany on Saturday after three animals escaped from their enclosure, but the camel was unhurt, police said on Sunday.

The collision happened at about 08:00 in the small village of Riedering, southeast of Munich, as the animals were crossing the road.

Police said the camel that was hit was not injured and was later returned to its owner, a travelling showman.

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The bus sustained about €500 in damage. Its windscreen was shattered and one of its side mirrors was damaged.

According to police, the camels escaped because the electric fence around their enclosure had not been properly installed.