Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the United States has asked whether Ukraine would be willing to give up the eastern Donbas region in exchange for NATO membership.

Zelenskyy said that if Washington and other NATO partners formally confirm such plans to Kyiv, he will put the matter before the Ukrainian public.

“I do not have the right to decide this on my own,” he told reporters.

Related News

The US has been trying for some time to mediate in the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has now lasted more than four years.

According to Zelenskyy, the Washington proposal would also include security guarantees from NATO and the European Union, a strong Ukrainian military with sufficient troops and weapons, financial support, and a reconstruction plan.

Earlier this week, US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff held talks with representatives of Russia and Ukraine.