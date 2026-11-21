Ukraine wants to join NATO and sees membership as one of the clearest security guarantees, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday as Western allies revisit how to protect Kyiv.

“Of course, Ukraine is very eager to be in NATO,” Zelenskyy told reporters. He said joining the alliance would be one of the most obvious security guarantees for his country.

The issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership, which Washington has ruled out since 2025, has returned to the forefront in recent days. The renewed debate comes as fresh talks are under way to end nearly five years of Russia’s invasion.

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At a meeting in Berlin on Thursday with Ukraine’s allies, US envoy Jared Kushner said the United States could be ready to offer Ukraine “a security guarantee similar to that provided under Article 5” of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Article 5 is the cornerstone of NATO’s collective defence. It states that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all allies.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who also attended the Berlin meeting, called for the debate on Ukraine joining NATO to be reopened.

On Friday, the Élysée said that giving Kyiv protection “along the lines of Article 5” would in effect amount to bringing Ukraine into the alliance.