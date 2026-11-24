At least 700 army members from five countries are taking part in a large-scale reconnaissance exercise across Belgium. Residents have been given prior warning about drones and simulated gunfire.

The exercise, named “Yellow Guardian”, runs from 23 November to 4 December and involves troops from Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg and Lithuania.

It will cover around 120 municipalities across five provinces: West Flanders, East Flanders, Hainaut, Flemish Brabant and Walloon Brabant. 200 military vehicles will participate, potentially causing minor traffic disruption in some areas.

A reconnaissance exercise involves members of the army surveying or exploring an area to gather information about the situation, location, or target before taking action. Organised by Belgium’s Jagers te Paard Battalion, the goal is to prepare military units for NATO and EU missions by improving tactical procedures, logistical capabilities, and cooperation between allied forces.

Residents might also see or hear simulated gunfire and encounter military patrols on foot and drones operating within designated training zones.

According to the Belgian Defence Ministry, the exercise is intended to get troops ready for potential operations and improve coordination between international partners.

Related News