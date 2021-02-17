   
Belgium’s Princess Delphine attends first official royal event since recognition
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium’s Princess Delphine attends first official royal event...
Russian activist plans to eat live bat in...
Brussels families have lower transport costs than Flanders,...
Prince Philip (99) hospitalised as a ‘precautionary measure’...
EU car industry suffers worst January on record...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 17 February 2021
    Belgium’s Princess Delphine attends first official royal event since recognition
    Russian activist plans to eat live bat in front of the European Parliament
    Brussels families have lower transport costs than Flanders, Wallonia
    Prince Philip (99) hospitalised as a ‘precautionary measure’
    EU car industry suffers worst January on record
    Belgium’s largest vaccination centre will reopen tomorrow
    Nearly 185,000 Belgians were caught breaking coronavirus rules
    Second home owners will legally challenge Belgium’s non-essential travel ban
    Vaccinating 70% of Belgium’s population is ‘not enough’, experts warn
    TV: Canvas beats Netflix to the punch with new season of Fargo
    American auto dealers dump more and more ‘damaged cars’ in Europe
    Wolf attacks sheep in Luxembourg province
    Ghent researchers use weighing scale to test for coronavirus
    Brussels Airport is first European one to have Boeing 737 MAX take off again
    Reopening for Brussels adventure park uncertain after another arson
    Belgium in Brief: The Bumpy Vaccination Roadmap
    Body of missing Antwerp resident found in Liège
    EU officials in Brussels will be vaccinated in separate centres
    Holders of Neckermann vouchers warned: turn them into bookings now
    EU orders additional 200 million Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s Princess Delphine attends first official royal event since recognition

    Wednesday, 17 February 2021
    Credit: Royal Palace/Belga

    On Wednesday, Belgium’s Princes Delphine and her husband were present at a traditional ceremony for the deceased members of the royal family in the royal crypt of the Notre-Dame church in Laeken.

    Every year since 1935, a mass has been held on 17 February to commemorate all deceased members of the Royal Family.

    “Princess Delphine was invited, like her siblings, and responded positively,” Francis Sobry, a spokesperson for the palace, told Het Nieuwsblad.

    This year, however, the mass could not take place due to the coronavirus measures, and the members of the family followed each other into the crypt, separately and per social bubble.

    ✨ Souvenir et hommage aux membres défunts de la Famille Royale dans la Crypte royale de l’église Notre-Dame de Laeken….

    Posted by Belgische Monarchie Monarchie belge Belgian Monarchy on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

    In early 2020, after years of legal battles and a court-ordered DNA test, King Albert acknowledged that he was Boël’s biological father.

    On 1 October 2020, Delphine Boël was also officially recognised as the legitimate daughter of King Albert II, according to a ruling by the Brussels Court of Appeal. She officially became a Princess of Belgium, putting an end to a legal battle that dates back to 2013.

    Following a previous meeting with Albert II and Paola at the Château Belvédère, and a separate one with King Philippe at Laeken Castle, this is the third private meeting that has been made public since Delphine was officially recognised as Princess of Belgium.

    Related News:

     

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times