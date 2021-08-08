   
Belgium’s Top 8 athletes to receive a total of €643,000
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 08 August, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium’s Top 8 athletes to receive a total...
Belgium’s national plan to combat partner violence is...
Coronavirus: France softens rules for health pass...
‘Mission accomplished’: team Belgium did country proud, says...
Port of Brussels seeks new electric boat to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 08 August 2021
    Belgium’s Top 8 athletes to receive a total of €643,000
    Belgium’s national plan to combat partner violence is ready
    Coronavirus: France softens rules for health pass
    ‘Mission accomplished’: team Belgium did country proud, says BOIC
    Port of Brussels seeks new electric boat to clean up canal
    Most of France, parts of Italy turn red on European travel map
    Sheep may safely graze: sheep keep Antwerp cemetery tidy
    Belgian sports journalist suspended after inappropriate remarks about Belgian Cats
    The state has €568 million sitting in dormant accounts
    Fourth edition of French protests against health pass draws bigger crowds
    Authorities should rethink rescue efforts after floods, Walloon rescue zones say
    Corona checks on travellers crossing Dutch border from today
    EU citizens in UK threatened with deportation
    Half of all Americans fully vaccinated against Covid
    Floods: Building professionals to tour affected areas
    Devastating fires continue to spread in Greece
    ‘Code orange’ for thunderstorms issued across Belgium
    Preventing drowning: “Anyone can drown, no one should”
    Unvaccinated people twice as likely to be reinfected, US study finds
    Heavy traffic on roads to holiday destinations in south of Europe
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s Top 8 athletes to receive a total of €643,000

    Sunday, 08 August 2021

    Nafi Thiam. Credit: Belga

    The 69 Belgian athletes who reached the top 8 in their respective disciplines in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year will receive a total of €643,000 from the National Lottery.

    Nina Derwael and Nafi Thiam will each receive the €50,000 reward allocated for individual gold medal winners, while the 18 members of the Red Lions, winners of the male hockey title, will each get €12,500.

    Wout Van Aert’s silver medal nets him €30,000, bronze medallists Matthias Casse and Bashir Abdi will each receive €20,000, and the trio of equestrian bronze medallists, Pieter Devos, Jérôme Guéry and Grégory Wathelet, will get €5,000 per athlete.

    Related News:

     

    Individual 4th place winners will receive €10,000 each, while members of teams that placed 4th will be given €2,500 per athlete.

    The award for 5th to 8th place is €5,000 in the individual events and €1,250 per person in team events.

    Additionally, trainers will receive 25% of the allowance for their athletes.

    While the Japanese treasury will not tax any of the allowances, “negotiations are ongoing with the Belgian government to find out whether these allowances will be tax-free or not,” the CEO of Belgium’s Olympic Committee, Philippe Vander Putten, said on Sunday in Tokyo.

    The Brussels Times