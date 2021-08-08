Belgium’s Top 8 athletes to receive a total of €643,000

The 69 Belgian athletes who reached the top 8 in their respective disciplines in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year will receive a total of €643,000 from the National Lottery.

Nina Derwael and Nafi Thiam will each receive the €50,000 reward allocated for individual gold medal winners, while the 18 members of the Red Lions, winners of the male hockey title, will each get €12,500.

Wout Van Aert’s silver medal nets him €30,000, bronze medallists Matthias Casse and Bashir Abdi will each receive €20,000, and the trio of equestrian bronze medallists, Pieter Devos, Jérôme Guéry and Grégory Wathelet, will get €5,000 per athlete.

Individual 4th place winners will receive €10,000 each, while members of teams that placed 4th will be given €2,500 per athlete.

The award for 5th to 8th place is €5,000 in the individual events and €1,250 per person in team events.

Additionally, trainers will receive 25% of the allowance for their athletes.

While the Japanese treasury will not tax any of the allowances, “negotiations are ongoing with the Belgian government to find out whether these allowances will be tax-free or not,” the CEO of Belgium’s Olympic Committee, Philippe Vander Putten, said on Sunday in Tokyo.

