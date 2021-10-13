Tickets for Stromae’s festival return go on sale ...

Tickets for the much-anticipated return of Belgian artist Stromae at the Belgian Werchter Boutique festival in June 2022 have officially gone on sale as of 10:00 AM on Wednesday morning.

The Belgian artist is set to headline the festival on 19 June following a six-year hiatus that saw him step back from the spotlight. He is currently the only artist announced for the one-day festival.

The Papaoutai singer will also play a second Belgian show at the Les Ardentes festival in Liège on 10 July.

Information on purchasing tickets can be found here.