Belgium to review current coronavirus measures on Thursday...

Belgium’s National Security Council is set to meet on Thursday ahead of the expiration date of the latest round of measures to contain a rise in new coronavirus infections.
Federal and regional leaders and experts on the coronavirus task force are set to gather on Thursday to discuss the next steps forward, the cabinet of Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès to several Belgian outlets.
A spokesperson for Wilmès did not reply to a request for comment and the prime minister’s cabinet has not released any information on the subjects set to be discussed Thursday.
The meeting federal health institute Sciensano said that the weekly average of new infections had dropped slightly in comparison to last week’s figures, but said that the death and hospitalisation rates were rising.
Information on the time at which the NSC meeting will take place has not been made publicly available at this time.