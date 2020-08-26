Brussels Airlines to require negative Covid test to fly without a mask 

Brussels Airlines has announced that it will tighten rules on wearing a mouth mask on flights, asking for anyone who cannot wear a mask to provide a medical certificate and a negative Covid test before departure.

This move – which will go into effect as of 1 September – confirms an announcement by Lufthansa Group on Monday which outlined the new measures. In order to fly, a medical certificate must be presented on a form available from the airline’s website.

“Brussels Airlines and the other airlines of the Lufthansa Group already introduced compulsory masks onboard their flights at the beginning of May, making them one of the first airlines worldwide to do so,” the Airline explained in a press release.

Related News

Exceptions to this rule were previously only possible with a medical certificate, with the new rules put in place to “ensure even better protection for all passengers.”

The airline also reports that the risk of getting the virus onboard an aircraft is “in principle very low. “The cabins are equipped with filters that purify the air of contaminants such as dust, bacteria and viruses”.

According to the release, the Lufthansa Group is in close contact with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and national authorities to promote the ongoing development and harmonization of health standards in air transport during the corona pandemic.

The Brussels Times