   
Brussels Airlines to require negative Covid test to fly without a mask 
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels Airlines to require negative Covid test to...
Belgium scraps hundreds of Covid-19 deaths after rest...
Princess Eléonore must change schools because of address...
Storm Francis: 88 km/h winds recorded...
New Covid-19 infections rise in Brussels as national...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 26 August 2020
    Brussels Airlines to require negative Covid test to fly without a mask 
    Belgium scraps hundreds of Covid-19 deaths after rest home recount
    Princess Eléonore must change schools because of address rules
    Storm Francis: 88 km/h winds recorded
    New Covid-19 infections rise in Brussels as national average keeps dropping
    Only four in ten tourists returning from red zones get tested
    Brantano liquidation: What’s going on?
    Latest violence prompts discussion on Antwerp’s drug problem
    Golfgate: Commissioner Hogan says he didn’t breach safety measures
    Young wolf escapes from Pairi Daiza zoo for a night
    Brussels’ Leopold II tunnel reopens on Monday
    Dutch-speaking kindergartens discriminate against non-white toddlers: study
    Eurostar announces £40 direct service from Amsterdam to London
    Brussels Airlines passengers can change bookings for free until the end of December
    Greta Thunberg returns to school after political gap year
    Coronavirus: Belgium green-lights return of fans to football stadiums
    16-year-old boy stabbed in Mechelen
    Antwerp hit by two shootings, three explosions in four days
    EU rewrites tourism law to label UK as ‘non-EU’
    WHO expects few cases of coronavirus re-infection
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels Airlines to require negative Covid test to fly without a mask 

    Wednesday, 26 August 2020
    © Brussels Airlines

    Brussels Airlines has announced that it will tighten rules on wearing a mouth mask on flights, asking for anyone who cannot wear a mask to provide a medical certificate and a negative Covid test before departure.

    This move – which will go into effect as of 1 September – confirms an announcement by Lufthansa Group on Monday which outlined the new measures. In order to fly, a medical certificate must be presented on a form available from the airline’s website.

    “Brussels Airlines and the other airlines of the Lufthansa Group already introduced compulsory masks onboard their flights at the beginning of May, making them one of the first airlines worldwide to do so,” the Airline explained in a press release.

    Related News

     

    Exceptions to this rule were previously only possible with a medical certificate, with the new rules put in place to “ensure even better protection for all passengers.”

    The airline also reports that the risk of getting the virus onboard an aircraft is “in principle very low. “The cabins are equipped with filters that purify the air of contaminants such as dust, bacteria and viruses”.

    According to the release, the Lufthansa Group is in close contact with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and national authorities to promote the ongoing development and harmonization of health standards in air transport during the corona pandemic.

    The Brussels Times