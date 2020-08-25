Brussels Airlines passengers can change bookings for free until the end of December

People who book a ticket with Brussels Airlines will be able to make multiple booking changes free of charge until the end of the year, the Lufthansa Group announced on Tuesday.

This possibility is also valid for the other companies that belong to the Lufthansa Group, namely Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Lufthansa, the Group said in a press release.

The ability to make booking changes is valid for all types of fares with Lufthansa Group flights. These companies want to meet the “customers’ needs for flexible travel arrangements” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Group’s airlines also “continue to offer a return flight promise on all European routes and, together with AXA Partners, a travel insurance policy for protection in the country of travel. On-site cover applies in the event of a travel warning or a significant spread of the pandemic.”

“The new regulation applies worldwide to all new bookings on short, medium and long-haul routes,” Lufthansa Group clarified.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times