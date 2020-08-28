New Antwerp shooting marks sixth violent incident in six days
Friday, 28 August 2020
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Another shooting in Antwerp marks the sixth violent incident in nearly one week, three of which took place in the Deurne neighbourhood.
The target of the shooting was Italian restaurant The Pasta House, located in the Turnhoutsebaan in Antwerp’s eastern district of Deurne. Residents reported shots fired around 04:15 AM, early Friday morning.
Police have shut down the crossing of the Turnhoutsebaan and the Frank Craeybeckxlaan, near The Pasta House.
Police had been organising extra patrols in the neighbourhood, but that did not seem to have stopped the shooters, a spokesperson for the Antwerp police, Sven Lommaert, told Het Nieuwsblad.
According to neighbours, The Pasta House rarely opened. The restaurant’s website seems to not be fully finished and lacks a menu. The owner is a resident of Borgerhout, an Antwerp neighbourhood that saw one shooting and two explosions over the past week.
No one has been hurt or injured as a result of the incidents.
Last week, police intercepted a shipment of 500 kilos of cocaine in the Antwerp harbour, which led to the arrest of four harbour employees. Following a separate investigation, two additional harbour employees were arrested in relation to the import of 700 to 800 kilos of cocaine.