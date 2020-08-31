   
A test does not replace the need to quarantine, warns Crisis Centre
Monday, 31 August, 2020
    A test does not replace the need to quarantine, warns Crisis Centre

Monday, 31 August 2020
    © Belga

    Quarantining for 14 days after returning from a red zone or having a high-risk contact is one of the most important measures to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, health officials stressed again during a press conference on Monday.

    “Whoever is exposed to the virus can be a carrier immediately, even if it can take up to 14 days for the disease to manifest,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    “We would therefore like to repeat, once again, that getting tested shortly after exposure or returning from a red zone is not a substitute for a quarantine, it does not guarantee that you are not a carrier of the virus after all,” Van Gucht said.

    Anyone who feels sick or shows symptoms should also stay at home, he said, adding that going to school or to the workplace with symptoms is out of the question.

    “Continuing to work with symptoms can have far-reaching consequences for yourself, your colleagues and your employer,” Van Gucht said. “Take responsibility. We realise that this is not pleasant, but this way a possible outbreak within a company can be avoided.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times