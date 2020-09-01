   
Belgium colours light orange again on European coronavirus map
Tuesday, 01 September, 2020
    Credit: ECDC

    Belgium has turned light orange on the coronavirus map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), meaning fewer than 60 new coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants were recorded in the last two weeks.

    On the updated map published on 1 September by the ECDC, all of Belgium has turned light orange again, indicating that between 20 and 60 confirmed infections per 100,000 over the last two weeks have been recorded across the entire territory.

    This new colour is in line with national health institute Sciensano’s figures, which show a drop in the number of confirmed infections over the last weeks following a tightening up of coronavirus measures at the end of July.

    Belgium is currently sixth in the European Union, with 53 confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days. The top five is made up of Spain (171), Malta (95), France (89), Croatia (87) and Romania (84), according to Sciensano’s most recent data.

    On 25 July, Belgium turned light orange on the ECDC map for the first time, then still due to an increase in the number of coronavirus infections. Until then, the country was yellow, indicating fewer than 20 confirmed new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks.

    On 6 August, Flanders turned dark orange, followed by first Brussels and then Wallonia by 20 August, meaning that between 60 and 120 new cases were being confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants across the whole territory. Not long after, the Brussels-Capital Region even turned red, with over 120 confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks time.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times