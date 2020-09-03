   
Belgium considers shortening mandatory quarantine period
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 03 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium considers shortening mandatory quarantine period...
Fatal Charleroi arrest: EU Commission will not investigate...
Just under 1 in 5 students in Belgium...
MEPs: EU needs to spend more on civil...
Brussels sees first significant annual rise in unemployment...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 03 September 2020
    Belgium considers shortening mandatory quarantine period
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: EU Commission will not investigate custody death of Slovak man
    Just under 1 in 5 students in Belgium passed medicine entrance exams
    MEPs: EU needs to spend more on civil protection in case of emergencies
    Brussels sees first significant annual rise in unemployment since Covid-19 crisis
    Revealed: Deputy PM’s company made €300,000 from public contracts
    Four Belgian coronavirus experts are under police protection, Van Ranst says
    Belgium’s contact tracing app will be ready this month
    Belgium in Brief: Getting Out Of Spain
    Tour operator Tui will repatriate 2,000 Belgians from Spain
    Rising sea levels could lead to flooding as far inland as Ghent
    Belgian average continues to drop slightly, 440 new coronavirus cases per day
    Two Belgian satellites successfully launched into orbit
    Unicef: Belgium scores poorly for mental health and poverty among children
    Reuzegom: hearing on deadly student hazing postponed
    Quarantine period should be cut in half, says Belgian expert
    Cleaner dies after getting stuck in machine at meat processing plant
    Record summer for real estate in Belgium
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: Slovakia demands European Commission investigation
    Coronavirus: first vaccine batch to arrive in Belgium next spring
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium considers shortening mandatory quarantine period

    Thursday, 03 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    As calls are rising to shorten Belgium’s mandatory 14-day quarantine period for people who may have been in contact with the coronavirus, the federal government is looking into whether or not it is possible.

    The mandatory 14-day quarantine – for people who have been in contact with an infected person or have returned from a red travel zone – was initially determined because the virus has a long incubation period, and it can take a long time before people start showing symptoms, but several experts are now arguing to shorten it.

    “If science gains new insights, we should be open to them,” Federal Minister Philippe De Backer said at the inter-ministerial conference, which brings together all the ministers responsible for care, on Wednesday. “That is why it was decided to ask our experts to find out whether it could be shorter, and to substantiate this scientifically.”

    Earlier on Wednesday, microbiologist Herman Goossens said that the 14-day period should be cut in half as it unnecessarily takes people out of societal life for a long period of time.

    Related News:

     

    “I have heard that, in certain cities, police and fire brigades are in trouble because people have to remain in quarantine for a long time,” Goossens said on Radio 1. “This puts essential services in danger.”

    A shorter quarantine comes with risks, experts say, but so does a 14-day one. Mid-August, official figures by De Backer showed that only half of Belgians returning from red zones got tested, likely because many do not want to isolate themselves for two weeks.

    If the mandatory isolation period would be shortened, more people would be inclined to keep to it, Goossens argued.

    Steven Van Gucht, virologist at national research institute Sciensano, told De Tijd that he is willing to reconsider the quarantine rules.

    “We will examine this thoroughly,” he said, adding that overly flexible rules are also dangerous. “If we become less strict, it is more likely that someone will slip through the cracks. But you can also argue that the social or economic costs of such long quarantines are too high. At the end of the day, we have to weigh up the risks.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times