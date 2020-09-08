   
Jupille strike: bailiff puts end to blockade of AB InBev factory entrance
Tuesday, 08 September, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A bailiff put an end to the blockade of the AB InBev Brewery in Jupille on Monday night.

    Workers of the factory have been striking after nine cases of coronavirus were discovered in the logistics department on Thursday.

    Management asked the court of Liège for a ruling to that effect, it indicated in a press release.

    “We asked for this ruling because a large group of employees who wanted to work was prevented from doing so by representatives of one of the unions,” management said.

    “Moreover, the blockade and confrontations with employees who wanted to work have created dangerous situations and contacts that violate our internal and governmental Covid-19 guidelines,” it stressed.

    The results of 148 Covid-19 tests carried out on a group of potentially infected colleagues all turned out negative on Monday. To date, the number of positive cases remains at ten.

    The General Labour Federation of Belgium (FGTB), which took the initiative in the strike, believes that the company was slow to react when the first cases were detected.

    Management nevertheless says it is open “to any discussion on the concerns of employees and their representatives.” It has requested a meeting to make amends with the unions via the federal authorities. This will take place on Tuesday afternoon.

