   
Charleroi Airport to open Covid-19 testing centre in ‘6 to 8 weeks’
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 September, 2020
Latest News:
Charleroi Airport to open Covid-19 testing centre in...
Antwerp begins fingerprint scanning ahead of new ID...
Belgium’s agriculture policy leads to 60% fewer birds,...
Coronavirus: Belgium’s daily testing capacity reaches over 30,000...
Belgium experiences warmest 14 September in recorded history...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 September 2020
    Charleroi Airport to open Covid-19 testing centre in ‘6 to 8 weeks’
    Antwerp begins fingerprint scanning ahead of new ID card launch
    Belgium’s agriculture policy leads to 60% fewer birds, report shows
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s daily testing capacity reaches over 30,000
    Belgium experiences warmest 14 September in recorded history
    Google aims for zero carbon emissions by 2030
    Brussels police accused of ‘unacceptable’ violence at health care workers protest
    Brussels’ special coronavirus committee will start on 25 September
    Recovered Covid-19 patients can become reinfected within the year, research shows
    No new coronavirus measures this week despite rising figures
    Belgium in Brief: Should We Talk About Numbers?
    Coronavirus: Flemish secondary school first to activate code orange
    Brussels’ rising coronavirus numbers require emergency meeting, expert warns
    An urban safari in the ugliest city in the world
    Europe will see rise in coronavirus deaths in October and November, WHO says
    Free Covid-19 tests available at Brussels Airport from today
    Belgian daily average rises by over 200 new coronavirus cases in a week
    Nearly 18,000 Belgians isolated due to late Covid-19 test results
    Brussels pupil becomes youngest student ever admitted into ULB
    Belgians bought a third more products online during Covid-19 crisis
    View more
    Share article:

    Charleroi Airport to open Covid-19 testing centre in ‘6 to 8 weeks’

    Monday, 14 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    It will be another six to eight weeks before passengers returning from red zones will be able to be tested at Charleroi Airport (BSCA), according to Jean-Luc Crucke, Walloon minister in charge of Airports.

    “Following various contacts between my office, the office of the Minister of Health, the AVIQ (Agency for Quality of Life) and the Governor of the Province of Hainaut, it was decided to set up a Covid-19 testing device for travellers returning from a red zone,” Crucke said in the regional parliament on Monday.

    A public procurement will be launched in the coming days by Charleroi Airport. “Then, it will take six to eight weeks to implement a centre because of the logistical aspects and the recruitment of medical staff,” he added.

    This centre should be installed in the baggage reclaim room and will only target passengers returning from red travel zones, which would be roughly 500 to 1,000 people per day, reports the Belga press agency.

    Related News:

     

    “Belgian passengers who wish to take a test on-site will be able to do so, but in accordance with the decisions taken by the National Security Council, they will not be obliged to do so at the airport and will be able to wait for their return home,” Crucke said.

    “Therefore, I think it is useful to specify that, as things stand at present, passengers cannot be required to undergo an immediate test on-site,” he added.

    As is the case for the centre at Brussels Airport, it is assumed that the cost of the test will be covered by insurance for passengers returning from a red zone, who are therefore obliged to be tested, Crucke said.

    Additionally, the implementation of such a testing centre is not currently planned at Liège airport, because TUI – the only operator active in passenger transport there – decided to stop its flights to or from destinations in the red zone.

    The Brussels Times