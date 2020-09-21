   
Belgian average rises to almost 1,200 new coronavirus infections per day
Monday, 21 September, 2020
    Belgian average rises to almost 1,200 new coronavirus infections per day
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 1,196.1 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Monday.

    The trend of new infections per day increased by 62% over the 7-day period from 11 to 17 September, a light slowing-down of the recent upward trend. Last week, several days with more than 1,500 positive tests per day were recorded, according to recently updated figures.

    According to figures on Sciensano’s dashboard, 34,800 tests were carried out on average per day over the last week, about 4,000 more than the week before. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of about 2.9 million tests have been carried out.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 102,295. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    Between 13 and 19 September, an average of 45 hospitalisations per day were added, compared to 31 per day the week before.

    In total, 428 patients are currently in hospital, which is 11 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 77 are in intensive care, one fewer than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 40, four fewer than the day before.

    An average number of 2.4 deaths occurred per day over the past week, the same number as the week before. The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9.948.

    Belgium’s reproduction number (Rt) is currently 1.30, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic is growing.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times