Friday, 18 September, 2020
    Belgium turns dark orange on European coronavirus map again

    Friday, 18 September 2020
    Credit: ECDC

    Belgium has turned dark orange again on the coronavirus map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), meaning over 60 new coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants were recorded in the last two weeks.

    On the updated map, published on 18 September by the ECDC, Belgium has turned dark orange again, indicating that between 60 and 119.9 confirmed infections per 100,000 over the last two weeks have been recorded across the entire territory.

    The Brussels-Capital Region even received a red colour again, indicating that over 120 cases per 100,000 inhabitants were detected over the past two weeks.

    This darker colour is in line with national health institute Sciensano’s figures, which show an accelerating rise in infections since the start of September, following a decrease during the month of August.

    On 25 July, Belgium turned light orange on the ECDC map for the first time, due to an increase in the number of coronavirus infections. Until then, the country was yellow, indicating fewer than 20 confirmed new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks.

    In early August, Flanders turned dark orange for the first time, followed by first Brussels and then Wallonia by 20 August, meaning that between 60 and 120 new cases were being confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants across the whole territory. Not long after, the Brussels-Capital Region turned red.

    At the start of September, after a steady decrease in number of infections, the entire country was colour light orange again.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times