New EU areas become red travel zones for Belgians from Friday
Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Credit: Flickr/Jorge Franganillo (CC BY 2.0)
Belgium has added several new areas in the European Union, including Copenhagen, Lisbon and Geneva, to its list of red zones for travellers from Friday, according to the latest updates of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
This means that Belgium will require travellers returning from these zones to be tested and quarantined from Friday 25 September at 4:00 PM. Up this week, Belgium also banned all non-essential travel to red-zone destinations, but from now on, travel will only be “strongly discouraged.”
Both Malta and Luxembourg will become red zones from Friday, as will the Copenhagen region in Denmark, the Lisbon metropolitan area and central region in Portugal, and the Geneva canton in Switzerland.