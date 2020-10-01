   
Belgium adds new EU areas as red zones for travellers from Friday
Thursday, 01 October, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium has added several new areas, including the entire country of Iceland, to its list of red zones for travellers from Friday, according to the latest updates of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    This means that Belgium will require travellers returning from these zones to be tested and quarantined from Friday 2 October at 4:00 PM. Non-essential travel to red-zone destinations is no longer forbidden, but only “strongly discouraged.”

    The entire country of Iceland, and Slovakia’s capital city Bratislava and the surrounding region will become red zones for travellers from Belgium from Friday.

    In France, the regios of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Aude, Bas-Rhin, Charente, Drôme, Hautes-Alpes, Hautes-Pyrénées, Haute-Vienne, Lozère, Nièvre, Oise, Savoie and Yonne will be added to country’s other red zones.

    For the Netherlands, the provinces of North Brabant, Flevoland, Gelderland and Groningen will become red, as will the North Jutland Region in Denmark.

    In the United Kingdom, the regions of North-East England, Yorkshire and Humber, West Midlands, West Wales and the Valleys, Southern Scotland and Northern Ireland will turn red.

    Hungary will see the regions of Pest and Central Transdanubia turn red, and Croatia will see the province of Karlovac become red.

    An overview of which EU areas have what colour can be found here (in map form) and here (in list form).

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times