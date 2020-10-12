Over 10,000 new coronavirus cases per day possible this week, warns Crisis Centre

If the increase in the number of coronavirus cases continues at the current rate, Belgium will record 10,000 new infections per day by the end of this week, according to the National Crisis Centre on Monday.

“The coronavirus figures in Belgium continue to rise alarmingly,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht during a press conference, adding that a record number of over 6,500 cases were recorded on one day on Wednesday.

“Currently, the number of new infections is doubling every eight days. If this trend continues, we will see days with more than 10,000 new infections by the end of this week,” he said.

All indicators continue to rise alarmingly, in all provinces and age groups, but Brussels remains the main focal point, Van Gucht said, adding that there has also been a sharp increase in the city of Antwerp.

Additionally, the number of hospital admissions also continues to rise every day, albeit at a slightly slower rate than the number of infections.

“We are currently seeing a doubling every ten days. The number of patients in the intensive care units is doubling every 18 days,” Van Gucht said, adding that there are now more than 200 patients in ICU across the country.

By the end of this month, there could be 500 patients who need intensive care, which is the maximum for Phase 1a. In November, this could go up to 1,000.

“We will then be not far from the peak during the first wave,” said Van Gucht, once again calling for people to limit their number of contacts.

“That way we can make the difference between a very high peak and a flattened curve,” he said. “The government has already taken a lot of measures, but can take even more measures if necessary.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times