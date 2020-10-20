   
Belgium is yet to hit peak infections, experts warn
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium is yet to hit peak infections, experts...
Brussels’ new Covid-19 testing village to open on...
Belgium will stop testing people without Covid-19 symptoms...
Hard Brexit would cost Belgium €3.2 billion in...
‘Tsunami of infections’: Belgian Health Minister appears in foreign...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 20 October 2020
    Belgium is yet to hit peak infections, experts warn
    Brussels’ new Covid-19 testing village to open on Thursday
    Belgium will stop testing people without Covid-19 symptoms
    Hard Brexit would cost Belgium €3.2 billion in exports
    ‘Tsunami of infections’: Belgian Health Minister appears in foreign press
    Belgium’s phase 4: which measures change from today?
    PM’s father gets only coronavirus fine at Belgian bicycle race
    ‘Completely excessive’: Belgian cinemas banned from selling snacks
    Saliva tests ‘will not be for the next few weeks,’ says Vandenbroucke
    Belgian restaurants will fight ‘discriminatory’ coronavirus shutdown in court
    Van Gogh ‘immersive experience’ exhibition in Antwerp extended by two months
    Belgium sees ‘record’ poisonings with household cleaners, hand gel and essential oils
    Several European contact tracing apps can now interact with each other
    Ministerial Decree clarifies Belgium’s new coronavirus rules
    Covid-19: Nearly 200 students offer their services to Ghent university hospital
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s top university launches test & tracing strategy
    ‘Worse than in March’: Belgian hospital figures double every week
    Nearly 1 in 4 people tested in Brussels have Covid-19
    Weather report: temperature rises to 20 degrees on Wednesday
    Coronavirus ‘no more infectious’ than in spring, says Steven Van Gucht
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium is yet to hit peak infections, experts warn

    Tuesday, 20 October 2020
    Credit: pixabay

    Belgium will not reach its peak number of coronavirus infections until at least a week, if not 10 days from now, with a difficult four weeks fighting the virus ahead, experts have warned.

    Infection numbers will likely continue to rise in the coming weeks, as the impact of new measures begins to take effect, epidemiologist Pierre Van Damme told HLN. “We suspect that in a week or maybe ten days we will hopefully reach a plateau and preferably a decrease”.

    How high this peak will reach “depends on the human factor,” according to Van Damme. “What we’re seeing now is the result of our behaviour over the past two weeks. We can certainly still get days of more than 12,000 new infections. This is followed by a peak in hospitalizations and we must see that it does not start to crack at that level because that would be particularly bad”.

    Related News

     

    Leaving schools open full-time for as long as possible and for as many children as possible remains a good idea, according to the epidemiologist.

    “This would be different for a flu infection because children are often the driving force behind the epidemic. Figures from the CLBs show that this is not the case with Covid-19”.

    Two Difficult Weeks

    “We are going to have two to four difficult weeks in the fight against the pandemic,” microbiologist Herman Goossens (UZ Antwerp) told Radio 1 (VRT) on Tuesday morning.

    The various health ministers decided on Monday that screening capacities would be temporarily made available to symptomatic patients as a priority. This followed news from the end of last week that laboratories that could no longer cope with the flood of tests. A major manufacturer was also no longer able to provide screening kits.

    “That’s why the government acted quickly and decided to focus on symptomatic (screening) patients,” Goossens said.

    Currently, the ratio of symptomatic to asymptomatic patients is 50-50 in Belgium. In the Netherlands, for example, it is 90/10. The top priority now is to screen and treat symptomatic patients. Clusters and preventive screening of certain target groups will come in second and third priority.

    For his part, Van Damme acknowledges that the new strategy means results will have to be viewed differently. “We are indeed going to have to re-examine the interpretations of the infections and the test positivity and we have to be careful with them”.

    A New Testing Strategy

    Currently, Belgium is carrying out 60,000 to 70,000 tests per day, according to Goossens. While this quantity will be temporarily reduced, the aim is to increase the capacity in the long term, with eight additional screening laboratories to soon be made available.

    A new screening strategy will be developed after this difficult period, which will last at least until November 15. There will also be room for rapid tests, although this cannot be done overnight. “Some preparation is needed so that it doesn’t become chaotic,” anticipates Herman Goossens.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

     