   
Asymptomatic cases’ only option is quarantine, former Sciensano official says
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020
Latest News:
Carrefour sells its very last single-use grocery bag...
Brussels mayor doesn’t understand why prostitution is allowed...
Belgium in Brief: Never Meet Your Heroes...
Asymptomatic cases’ only option is quarantine, former Sciensano...
Over 2,700 coronavirus patients admitted to hospital in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 20 October 2020
    Carrefour sells its very last single-use grocery bag
    Brussels mayor doesn’t understand why prostitution is allowed again
    Belgium in Brief: Never Meet Your Heroes
    Asymptomatic cases’ only option is quarantine, former Sciensano official says
    Over 2,700 coronavirus patients admitted to hospital in Belgium
    Belgium’s second wave is ‘serious, but not yet desperate’, Covid-19 Commissioner says
    Flemish YouTubers fined for gun wielding clown prank
    Gas prices hit a four-month low this week
    Belgium is yet to hit peak infections, experts warn
    Brussels’ new Covid-19 testing village to open on Thursday
    Belgium will stop testing people without Covid-19 symptoms
    Hard Brexit would cost Belgium €3.2 billion in exports
    ‘Tsunami of infections’: Belgian Health Minister appears in foreign press
    Belgium’s phase 4: which measures change from today?
    PM’s father gets only coronavirus fine at Belgian bicycle race
    ‘Completely excessive’: Belgian cinemas banned from selling snacks
    Saliva tests ‘will not be for the next few weeks,’ says Vandenbroucke
    Belgian restaurants will fight ‘discriminatory’ coronavirus shutdown in court
    Van Gogh ‘immersive experience’ exhibition in Antwerp extended by two months
    Belgium sees ‘record’ poisonings with household cleaners, hand gel and essential oils
    View more
    Share article:

    Asymptomatic cases’ only option is quarantine, former Sciensano official says

    Tuesday, 20 October 2020
    Microbiologist and former Sciensano official Emmanuel André © Belga

    The only option for Belgian residents who have had a high-risk contact but can no longer get tested for Covid-19 because of a lack of symptoms is self-isolation, a former Sciensano official said.

    “If you have been in contact with an infected person, there are two possibilities: either you stay in strict quarantine until you receive test results or you stay in strict quarantine,” microbiologist and former Sciensano spokesperson Emmanuel André said on Twitter.

    Related News:

     

    “Any other option contributes to worsening the situation,” he added, in comments that come after Belgian health ministers froze testing asymptomatic people for Covid-19 — even if they have been in contact with a confirmed case.

    In lieu of the test, those people will now have to quarantine for ten days, the country’s nine health ministers agreed following a meeting on Monday afternoon.

    The decision and extended quarantine period will also apply to travellers returning from a high-risk destination coded as red by the foreign affairs minister based on daily coronavirus indicators.

    As part of an ambition to boost the country’s testing capacity, regional and federal governments opened a string of new testing centres, including four in Brussels specifically targeting asymptomatic cases.

    But the surge of new cases has led to an influx of samples which laboratories are no longer able to keep up with as well as to backlogs in regional contact tracing centres — undermining the country’s entire testing and tracing platform and hindering officials’ ability to break transmission chains, with people reporting delays of up to five days for results.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times