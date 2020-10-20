Covid-19 infections in Flemish residential care centres rise sharply

The number of coronavirus infections in Flemish residential care centres has risen sharply in recent days, according to figures by the Flemish Agency for Care and Health on Tuesday.

Currently, 1,347 residents are likely infected with the coronavirus, compared to 893 last Friday.

Virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht stressed last Friday that residential care centres in Belgium are holding up well in the face of the increasing number of cases.

However, since Friday, the number of suspected infections in the centres has risen by 51% in Flanders. Out of 1,347 cases, 828 infections are confirmed and 519 suspected, according to the Agency. Confirmed cases are up 58% since Friday.

Infections are also increasing among the staff of the care centres, according to the figures. On Monday 19 October, 1,175 cases were reported, of which 746 were confirmed and 429 suspected.

On Friday, the number had risen to 887 (519 confirmed and 368 suspected), which is an increase of 32.4%.

Since last Friday, three confirmed Covid-19 deaths and two suspected ones have been recorded in Flemish care centres.

