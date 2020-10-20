Covid-19 infections in Flemish residential care centres rise sharply
Credit: Belga
The number of coronavirus infections in Flemish residential care centres has risen sharply in recent days, according to figures by the Flemish Agency for Care and Health on Tuesday.
Currently, 1,347 residents are likely infected with the coronavirus, compared to 893 last Friday.
Virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht stressed last Friday that residential care centres in Belgium are holding up well in the face of the increasing number of cases.
However, since Friday, the number of suspected infections in the centres has risen by 51% in Flanders. Out of 1,347 cases, 828 infections are confirmed and 519 suspected, according to the Agency. Confirmed cases are up 58% since Friday.