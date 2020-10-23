   
Belgium breaks average of 10,000 coronavirus cases per day
Friday, 23 October, 2020
    Belgium breaks average of 10,000 coronavirus cases per day
    Belgium breaks average of 10,000 coronavirus cases per day

    Friday, 23 October 2020
    Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

    An average of over 10,400 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) per day over the past week in Belgium, as the hospitalisation figures rise sharply, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Friday.

    Between 13 and 19 October, an average of 10,453.6 new people tested positive per day, which is an increase of 69% compared to the week before. On four days during that week, more than 12,000 infections per day were confirmed.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 270,132. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 1,013.3 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 251% compared to the two weeks before.

    Additionally, 349.7 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average between 16 and 22 October, up from 271.1 per day the week before. On Thursday, 496 new Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital.

    In total, 3,649 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, which is 374 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 573 are in intensive care, 48 more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 289 – 17 more than yesterday.

    From 16 to 22 October, an average number of 35.4 deaths occurred per day, up from the average of 29.1 the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,588 – 49 more than yesterday.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 4.4 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, about 61,100 were taken over the past week, with a positivity rate of 16.6%. This means that almost 1 in 6 people who get tested receive a positive result.

    The percentage went up from 14.9% last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times