Sunday, 25 October, 2020
    Flanders will not increase Coronavirus restrictions

    Sunday, 25 October 2020
    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    The Flemish region will not be increasing coronavirus restrictions for the time being, despite moves by Brussels and Wallonia to strengthen measures in the past few days.

    Speaking to VTM news Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon said that the current plan in the region is to “wait for the effect of the measures first”. If they do not have sufficient effect, Jambon wants to “adjust” them, adding that “we have to be guided by the figures”.

    An average of almost 12,000 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) per day over the past week in Belgium, as the hospitalisation figures and death tool keep rising, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Sunday.

    While numbers in the country are rising, Jambon called for keeping a cool head. “By taking additional measures today, you’re not going to solve that,” he said, adding that  there was no need to “take exaggerated measures.”

    “It takes 10 to 14 days to see the effect of measures. Now let’s first see if the effect also translates into a reversal of the curve”. If not, “we will have to adjust”.

    Both Brussels and Wallonia have moved to further increase measures in the region, most notably increasing the length of time curfew is in effect.

