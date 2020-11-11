King Philippe commemorates Armistice at the Congress Column...

During a brief military ceremony, a minute’s silence was held after the laying of a wreath of flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Then the king lit the eternal flame and the Last Post bugle call resounded.

Two new faces represented the federal government: Minister of the Interior Annelies Verlinden and Minister of Defence Ludivine Defender. The new chief of defence, Admiral Michel Hofman, was also present, of course. A few people gathered to watch, according to reports.

Armistice Day

Due to the corona crisis, the ceremony was more sober than usual. There was no band or guests were not present this time either. On 11 November 1918 at 11:00 AM the First World War ended, 102 years ago.

The Brussels Times