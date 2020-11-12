   
What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee tomorrow
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 12 November, 2020
Latest News:
Brexit: UK ‘determined to reach agreement’ with EU...
What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee tomorrow...
Molenbeek forbids arrival of Danish ‘Koran burning’ politician...
Over 4 in 10 LGBTIQ people in EU...
European Health Union: The first building steps for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 12 November 2020
    Brexit: UK ‘determined to reach agreement’ with EU
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee tomorrow
    Molenbeek forbids arrival of Danish ‘Koran burning’ politician
    Over 4 in 10 LGBTIQ people in EU feel discriminated against
    European Health Union: The first building steps for effective coordination against pandemics in the EU
    De Croo dencounces anti-LGBTQ violence in Poland
    Dutch border messages warn against non-essential crossings
    French-speaking community allocates €24 million for higher education
    Alcoholic Belgian doctor jailed over deadly C-section
    End of holidays: SNCB nearly returns to normal service
    Dozens flown out of Belgium in first voluntary return flight
    Testing every Belgian every week is ‘not impossible’
    Mummified corpse found in Antwerp apartment
    EU police chiefs: Organised criminal gangs exploit Covid-19
    ‘Not celebrating via Skype’: MR leader wants to save Christmas
    Belgium fined €2 million over taxation of rental income
    Belgium in Brief: Explaining The Cuddle Contact
    Students account for over 8% of suicide attempts in Flanders in 2019
    ‘First signs’ of improvement in coronavirus curve in Germany
    Sinterklaas won’t have to quarantine or curfew in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee tomorrow

    Thursday, 12 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet again on Friday to take stock of the country’s epidemiological situation and assess the first results of the latest measures against the coronavirus.

    Even though the virus’ spread is slowing down, and the figures for infections and hospitalisations are “encouraging,” no relaxations of the rules are excepted.

    “On the agenda is the assessment of the epidemiological situation, with discussions about the latest data,” Tom Meulenbergs, spokesperson for Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, told The Brussels Times. “The situation in the hospitals and intensive care units will be analysed, as will the infection figures.”

    The meeting will take place by videoconference on Friday afternoon, starting at 2:00 PM. There is no press conference planned afterwards.

    Additionally, discussions about whether the testing strategy will regain sufficient capacity to test asymptomatic people again from 16 November as was initially planned, could also take place. Now that the infection figures are going down again, contact tracing and more testing should once again allow a stricter follow-up of high-risk contacts.

    Related News:

     

    Minister for Home Affairs Annelies Verlinden already said that it was “too early to announce any relaxations of the measures,” echoing earlier statements by politicians and experts alike that the measures will have to remain in place for longer than during the first wave.

    When announcing the lockdown measures on Friday 30 October, De Croo announced that the measures for non-essential shops would be evaluated on 1 December, and that the lockdown would remain in effect until 13 December.

    Decisions about relaxations will be made based on scientific advice, according to De Croo. “They will not be made because of pressure, as has too often been the case in the past,” he told RTBF.

    On Thursday 12 November, Belgium recorded an average of 7,664 new coronavirus cases and 520 hospital admissions per day. According to Sciensano’s projections, Belgium’s infection figures should drop to approximately 1,000 per day around mid-December, at the current rate.

    A similar average has not been recorded since 9 September, at the start of the second wave, virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht said during a press conference on Wednesday. However, even then, Belgium will “still be very far from the low number that is necessary to be safe,” he said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times