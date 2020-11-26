Belgium’s low emission zones have an impact, study shows

The low emission zones in Antwerp and Ghent have an impact throughout Flanders, a study by the Flemish Environment Agency and the Environment Department shows.

The number of old diesel cars decreased in both cities since the introduction of their respective low emission zones, but it also decreased in the rest of Flanders, a comparison between the regions showed according to Belga News Agency.

The proportion of diesel vehicles fell 1.2 times faster in Flanders than in Wallonia between 2017 and 2019, according to the study, and the switch from diesel to gasoline rose 2.3 times faster.

The amount of pollutants was also reduced throughout the Flemish region, according to the study.

Brussels, too, has a low emission zone, with emissions dropping by 70% due to restrictions, according to an annual report by Bruxelles Environnement.

However, over 5,000 polluting car had circumvented the restrictions as of November by buying a day pass, which costs €35,and is valid until 6:00 AM the following day.

