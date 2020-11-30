   
Crisis Centre urges Belgians to shop online
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 November, 2020
Latest News:
Crisis Centre urges Belgians to shop online...
Belgian universities allowed partial campus reopening for exams...
Belgium spent €4.3 million on coronavirus drug not...
Belgium’s coronavirus figures drop further, 906 patients in...
What are the rules when Belgium’s shops reopen?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 November 2020
    Crisis Centre urges Belgians to shop online
    Belgian universities allowed partial campus reopening for exams
    Belgium spent €4.3 million on coronavirus drug not recommended by WHO
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures drop further, 906 patients in intensive care
    What are the rules when Belgium’s shops reopen?
    Coronavirus: Belgian music festivals ready to assist in mass vaccination campaign
    Culture: SMAK museum in Ghent wants to clone itself
    Largest wind farm in North Sea ready for use
    Conflict in Ethiopia: “We can handle the situation in Tigray without mediation”
    New measures will not be eased for the holidays, health minister warns
    Entertaining Mike Tyson – Roy Jones Jr. boxing bout ends in draw
    Bruges turns off its ‘Wintergloed’ lights on Sunday evening
    No “Sound and light” show at Grand Place, says Brussels Mayor
    Coronavirus: Authorities warn against crowds at end-of-year festivals
    Flemish government ‘leaning towards postponing January sales’
    Vlaams Belang member ousted after honouring Nazi soldier on Armistice Day
    Coronavirus: Hospitals can reopen for non-essential care
    Covid-19: Medical body critical of government handling of crisis
    Most museums in Flanders will not reopen on 1 December
    Coronavirus: Hundreds protest against curfew in Liège
    View more
    Share article:

    Crisis Centre urges Belgians to shop online

    Monday, 30 November 2020
    Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

    Belgium’s Crisis Centre has urged people to do their Christmas shopping online as much as possible, ahead of the reopening of non-essential shops across the country tomorrow.

    December is traditionally a busy month in the shopping streets, but that is something that absolutely must be avoided now, according to Crisis Centre spokesperson Yves Stevens.

    “Even though shops will reopen from tomorrow, online shopping is and remains a good and safe alternative, that should certainly be considered,” he said during a press conference on Monday.

    Handling the reopening safely is “a collective responsibility” that everyone can and must play their part in, according to Stevens.

    Related News:

     

    “Traders and local authorities are working hard to make this happen in complete safety, but everyone has to help as much as they can,” he said, adding that shopping online remains the safest option.

    “We understand that everyone feels the need to go out and do something, but we cannot yet afford to troop together in shopping streets,” Stevens said.

    If online shopping is not an option, Belgians are urged not to wait until the very last moment to do their shopping in person. “Try to go at quiet moments, if it is absolutely necessary that you go in person,” he said.

    Additionally, Stevens urged each individual shopper to always respect the necessary social distance and wear a mask, both inside and outside the shops. “If it is too busy, come back later,” he said, adding that each customer may only be present in a shop for a maximum of 30 minutes.

    “If we really want to start 2021 on a hopeful note, we must not give the virus a chance to strike back,” Stevens said. “We are on the right track, but above all, we must not lose patience now.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times