   
Small Christmas celebrations ‘best guarantee’ for new relaxations, says Van Gucht
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 02 December, 2020
Latest News:
Guests ‘already had Covid-19,’ organiser of Brussels sex...
Belgium subscribes to purchase of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine...
Essential pandemic workers honoured with ‘hero forests’ in...
Organised crime will target vaccines, warns Interpol...
Weather report: Belgium will see more snowfall this...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 02 December 2020
    Guests ‘already had Covid-19,’ organiser of Brussels sex party says
    Belgium subscribes to purchase of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine
    Essential pandemic workers honoured with ‘hero forests’ in Flanders
    Organised crime will target vaccines, warns Interpol
    Weather report: Belgium will see more snowfall this week
    Eurobank: Cash still popular for payments, but less than ever
    Belgium will start vaccinating population from 5 January
    MEPs call for European ‘right to disconnect’ from work
    Belgium in Brief: You Can’t Gather With 25 People
    Small Christmas celebrations ‘best guarantee’ for new relaxations, says Van Gucht
    Apple hit by ‘slow phones’ lawsuit in Belgium and Spain
    EuroMillions jackpot increases to record €200 million
    Two more people at Brussels’ sex party invoked diplomatic immunity
    ‘We can’t fail the vaccine stage’, opposition leader warns
    Worldwide crackdown on money laundering ‘mules’: 422 arrests
    Belgium’s rules won’t change again this year, warns De Croo
    Belgium sent 15,000 EU citizens home in the last decade
    Coronavirus: designated driver service cancelled this New Year’s Eve
    Pedestrian-friendly Schuman roundabout redesign gains approval
    Coronavirus: patients in hospital drop below 4,000 again
    View more
    Share article:

    Small Christmas celebrations ‘best guarantee’ for new relaxations, says Van Gucht

    Wednesday, 02 December 2020
    Credit: Pxhere

    Celebrating Christmas and New Year’s safely and in a small group is the best guarantee for relaxations of the rules in January, health officials said during a press conference on Wednesday.

    “What we do between Christmas and the end of the year will be important to get to a safer zone, and stay there,” virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht said.

    “Plan something small, pleasant and safe. That is the best guarantee for new relaxations in January,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    “If the trends continue to evolve in the same way, we could reach 800 new confirmed infections and 75 new hospital admissions per day by Christmas,” Van Gucht said, referring to the target figures announced following the Consultative Committee last Friday.

    Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said that these thresholds should be reached, and that both indicators have to show an improving trend before relaxations will be considered.

    However, this favourable evolution is not yet an established fact, said Van Gucht. “It will be driven to a large extent by our joint efforts, which we will still have to maintain,” he added.

    According to Sciensano’s latest figures on Wednesday, Belgium currently records an average of 2,304.7 new confirmed infections and 204 Covid-19 hospital admissions per day.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times