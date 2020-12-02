Small Christmas celebrations ‘best guarantee’ for new relaxations, says Van Gucht

“If the trends continue to evolve in the same way, we could reach 800 new confirmed infections and 75 new hospital admissions per day by Christmas,” Van Gucht said, referring to the target figures announced following the Consultative Committee last Friday.
Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said that these thresholds should be reached, and that both indicators have to show an improving trend before relaxations will be considered.
However, this favourable evolution is not yet an established fact, said Van Gucht. “It will be driven to a large extent by our joint efforts, which we will still have to maintain,” he added.