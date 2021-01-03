   
Nearly 40,000 travellers returned from red zones this weekend
Sunday, 03 January, 2021
    Nearly 40,000 travellers returned from red zones this weekend

    Sunday, 03 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Nearly 40,000 people returned from abroad this weekend, according to the office of Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, confirming information from VRTNWS. The vast majority of them came from a red zone.

    On Saturday, 20,389 Passenger Location Forms (PLF) were filled out. This is the document that arriving travellers must fill out when they have been abroad for more than 48 hours. Of these, 17,701 were returning from a red zone.

    On Sunday, 22,315 other forms were registered, of which 19,937 were for red zone returns.

    “We are satisfied with these figures,” commented France Dammel, spokesperson for Minister Vandenbroucke. “At the airport, it is difficult to escape the PLF, while at the Midi train station in Brussels, there were many controls on Saturday. Anyone who was not in order was fined and had to fill in the form on the spot”.

    Following a last-minute meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the Consultative Committee announced tighter rules for all people who want to enter Belgium after staying in a red travel zone for at least 48 hours, including a mandatory quarantine and extra Covid-19 test on day 1 and 7.

    The quarantine obligation also applies to children, according to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. “They cannot go to school,” he confirmed on VTM News on Wednesday evening.

