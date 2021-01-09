   
61 fined for cross-border lockdown party in Belgium
Saturday, 09 January, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Police issued 61 tickets to participants in a cross-border lockdown party in Tintigny (in the province of Luxembourg), according to the public prosecutor’s office.

    The party-goers all came from France or the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and were each fined 750 euros.

    At about 4:00 AM on Friday night, a police patrol noticed a concentration of cars and persons outside the building. The law enforcers could also hear music coming from inside the premises.

    The persons outside were given tickets for violating coronavirus measures. Since the violators were caught red handed, the prosecutor on duty also authorised the police to enter the building.

    The location had been rented by a 20-year-old woman to celebrate her birthday, originally for six people. She was detained for questioning, and her mobile phone and vehicle seized.

    The woman was later released after questioning, but will be charged, the public prosecutor’s office said.

    The Brussels Times