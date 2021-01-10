Belgium discusses monitoring system for travellers with new coronavirus strain

Belgium’s Coronavirus Testing Task Force is discussing a system that will allow for additional monitoring of travellers carrying a variant of the virus on their return to Belgium.

Speaking on Sunday on Flemish public television, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said that had ask professor Herman Goossens (who leads the task force) to meet with Karine Moykens and Frank Robben on Sunday morning to discuss this monitoring.

Specifically, the task force is to set up a system that allows for immediate monitoring of travellers who test positive for a variant of the virus when they undergo a PCR test on their return to Belgium.

Belgium tightened its rules for returning travellers to include a mandatory coronavirus test on days 1 and 7 after return and a mandatory quarantine for those returning from a red zone.

Part of the reason for these new rules was the British coronavirus strain, which is thought to be more infectious.

