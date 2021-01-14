   
Belgium needs tighter travel restrictions now, experts warns
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 14 January, 2021
Latest News:
EU-US relations: Europe extends the hand of peace...
Three rioters arrested for setting fire to Brussels...
Pfizer investigates if vaccine can stay in a...
Belgium in Brief: Riots in Brussels...
EU agency greenlights food products containing mealworms...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 14 January 2021
    EU-US relations: Europe extends the hand of peace to Biden
    Three rioters arrested for setting fire to Brussels police station
    Pfizer investigates if vaccine can stay in a regular fridge for longer
    Belgium in Brief: Riots in Brussels
    EU agency greenlights food products containing mealworms
    Charleroi hydrogen bus project postponed due to lack of funding
    Over 100 arrests at Brussels riots after death of Ibrahima (23)
    Can Belgium unilaterally decide to close its borders?
    Snowy scenes across Belgium could continue all week
    Belgium needs tighter travel restrictions now, experts warns
    Ibrahima died in custody of heart failure, no trace of drugs, lawyer says
    Nearly 3 in 10 Belgians are interested in leasing a bicycle
    Leuven research suggests cause for irritable bowel syndrome
    Brussels police station set on fire during protest after death of Ibrahima (23)
    Tough new rules on the way for private detectives
    Eden Hazard voted most emblematic figure in Belgian football history
    WHO emergency committee to meet early over new coronavirus strains
    Belgium exceeds 670,000 coronavirus infections
    Brexit: Administrative delays make Scottish fish unsaleable
    First case of South African coronavirus variant detected in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium needs tighter travel restrictions now, experts warns

    Thursday, 14 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Tighter restrictions on travel abroad are needed right away to keep the new coronavirus variants out of Belgium as much as possible, according to microbiologist Emmanuel André (KU Leuven).

    In light of the growing number of coronavirus infections with the UK variant and the first detected case of the South African variant on Wednesday, André fears even more import of the variants.

    The clearest solution to avoiding the spread of the more infectious variants is to “reduce all movement as much as possible,” the former interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson told RTBF. “This is necessary. We do not have a choice. We must act now.”

    Related News:

     

    “Travel has always been a problem,” André said. “We know that last summer, with the mass tourism that took place, it brought a lot of cases to Belgium again.”

    “Today, in addition to the import of new cases, this [South African] variant is also circulating, which is even more infectious,” he said, adding that he understood that the outright closure of borders would be “difficult to achieve.”

    Additionally, people will be tempted to get away from the situation in Belgium for a while during spring break again, according to him, adding that the government has been too “lax” in its decisions regarding travel in the past.

    “We know that measures such as these take time to implement,” he said. “If we want to restrict travel very tightly, we should not warn people only at the last minute.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times